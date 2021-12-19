Parents call for stricter safety protocols after kids unknowingly ate edibles at school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Some parents are searching for answers after they say they were not notified their kids were high on marijuana edibles while at school, and paramedics were not called. This happened Friday, Dec.17, at Quest Preparatory Academy in the Northwest valley.

“I’m very upset, I’m angry,” says Jonnae Similton, whose daughter ate the edible, not knowing it contained marijuana.

Similton says a student brought the edibles to school and gave them to several kids, some knew what they were eating and others, like Similton’s daughter, did not. Similton says it happened in the morning, and parents did not know until they tried to pick up their kids.

“There were probably maybe four other parents there waiting for the same reasons. They’re not letting us see our kids, talk to them, hadn’t called all day,” says Similton.

Similton believes the students should have received emergency medical attention, especially since her daughter has asthma.

“As a parent, we can’t help but think about the possibilities of what could have happened. You had a kid fall asleep on a table. My daughter fell asleep on the floor on her backpack. You had another kid walking out crying, another kid throwing up. Those are all signs for me that medical attention should have definitely been contacted, and they were not,” says Similton.

Similton says she tried to speak to the principal of Quest Preparatory Academy but says she was told the principal was not available due to a holiday party. She adds they did speak several hours later but says more needs to be done.

“We have to be the voices for our kids. Whether they’re right or wrong, the leadership at this school failed us and failed them. Our kids are supposed to feel safe at this school, and we need to know that if anything was supposed to happen to these kids that these leaders would step in and act as parents and make the best decision for our kids, and that did not happen,” says Similton.

Similto plans to contact the State Public Charter School Authority, which oversees Quest Preparatory Academy.

“Knowing that multiple kids were involved in taking these edibles, whether it was their fault or not or knowing or not, once she realized as an adult and as a parent possibly, you should have seeked medical attention.”

8 News Now has reached out to Quest Preparatory Academy and the State Public Charter School Authority for more information on their safety protocols when minors ingest drugs. We have yet to hear back as of Sunday evening.