Parents arrested, charged with murder following death of 8-year-old child

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people are in custody after the death of their 8-year-old child early Saturday morning.

Metro Police responded to a call in the 2000 block of North Torrey Pines Drive, near Lake Mead Boulevard, just after 2 a.m. Dispatchers were told by 27-year-old Leon Gritz over the phone that his 8-year-old son had attempted suicide.

Once on the scene, officers found the child unresponsive. He was taken to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section, it was revealed the child had “substantial injuries” believed to be from physical abuse and neglect from his parents.

Leon Gritz and 28-year-old Christie Gritz — the child’s father and mother — were arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder.