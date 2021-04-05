Parents accused of trying to stage 8-year-old’s suicide after allegedly killing him denied bail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two parents accused of staging their son’s suicide will stay in jail a while longer. Leon Gritz, 27, and Christie Gritz, 28, appeared before a judge Monday for a bond hearing but were denied bail.

Clark County prosecutors say the parents called 911 on a Saturday morning last month, saying their son had attempted suicide. Police found the boy unresponsive.

Metro says the parents stagged the scene to look like the child tried to drown himself in the bathtub. However, detectives believe the child was abused and neglected before he died.

Christie and Leon Gritz are charged with murder and child abuse.

Their next court date is scheduled for May 20.