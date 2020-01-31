Parents accused of leaving baby in North Las Vegas dumpster released from jail

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The parents of a baby found dead in a North Las Vegas dumpster are now out of jail. Adriana Hernandez and Raul Ramos were released on their own recognizance today, meaning they were let go without having to pay bail.

Both face three charges of child abuse and one charge of concealing or destroying evidence.

A North Las Vegas judge said Wednesday that he had to release them because the district attorney’s office had not yet filed a criminal complaint.

According to a North Las Vegas police report, Hernandez and Ramos had been smoking meth then noticed their child wasn’t breathing.

The couple tried to hide the body instead of calling 911.