Parent shares concerns, efforts to change work schedule after CCSD announced classroom pause

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County School District parent shared her concerns with 8 News Now Wednesday, as the district announced an upcoming pause in classes due to COVID-19 related staff shortages.

Ty Bates is a mother of four and said juggling schedules is never easy. “Like well,” Bates said of the news. “Here we go again.” She said Tuesday’s announcement of a temporary classroom pause was the last thing her family wanted to hear, as they scramble to figure out what’s next. “It’s going to be quite difficult with them being at home,” Bates said. “We’re like no, we are not about to go on a five day pause because the last time they did that, it went from a two week pause to a year and a half,” she added.

This comes about four months after CCSD announced an allotment of federal relief funds in September 2021, with $217 million going to coronavirus mitigation and $11 million dedicated to filling around 700 teacher vacancies.

Sarah Cook, who owns local care company ‘Nanny’s & Granny’s’, said her phone is ringing off the hook, as many request babysitters, nannies, or even virtual caretakers to keep their kids busy. “We’ve had parents scrambling at the last minute,” Cook explained. “Trying to figure out what they are going to do, and what the game plan will be.”

Bates told 8 News Now she will do anything she can to cross this hurdle, but hopes to see a different game plan, so her kids can stay in the classroom safely.

CCSD canceled classes from Friday, January 14 through Tuesday, January 18, with kids set to return to in-person learning Wednesday, January 19. The district and Governor Steve Sisolak said they want to avoid falling back to remote learning.