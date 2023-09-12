LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As “unexpected” teacher absences trigger Clark County School District class cancellations, many busy parents are looking for options for days their children cannot attend class.

For some Henderson students, the answer is the city’s Battle Born Kids program. Those sessions, hosted at the Henderson Multigenerational Center, are available on no school days.

Registration costs $10 dollars, and the program costs $27 per day, with sessions running from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Corinne Buckles, recreation services supervisor for the City of Henderson, said that a recreation center would be available for impacted students from nearby schools.

Las Vegas’s No-School Fun Days program was offered to students at Givens Elementary School, although affected students at Sig Rogich Middle School were not provided the option as the program is limited to elementary school students. Officials say the $30 rate for the program will be reduced by half due to the unanticipated closures.

County officials say the Safe Key before and after-school recreational-based programs are operating as scheduled. However, without advanced notice, the program is unable to offer all-day care as a reaction to the unplanned closures.