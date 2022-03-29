LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A safety forum was held on Tuesday evening by CCSD Parents Events and Nevada PTA. The meeting was moderated by Rebecca Garcia the Nevada PTA President, and CCSD Parents administrator.

CCSD police officers were also in attendance along with parents, students, and school administrators.

The meeting was held following a busy few months for school district police due to violent acts at schools valley-wide.

One of the first topics of discussion started with the mention of an incident that took place at Western High School on Tuesday afternoon after police say two juveniles were injured during a shooting in the school parking lot.

“We all know the headlines, unfortunately, today there were more of them. Not only was there a press conference but there was a serious incident at Western High School right after school,” said Garcia. “Most of us have seen the videos, some of you on this panel have seen the violence very up close and personal.”

Nik Zappia the Student Body President at Desert Oasis High School spoke about the concern at his school about the unbalanced student-teacher ratio, citing it as one of the contributing factors to school violence.

“I absolutely think having such a large student population is kind of what contributes to the violence we see today just because there are so many students that the staff genuinely can not do anything about it,” Zappia said.

Another concern brought up by Chief Henry Blackey with CCSD police, was the toll distance education took at schools across the district during the 2020-2021 school year.

“One of the many root causes would be that we were in a pandemic for the past year and a half and our students were in distance education. In some cases, that structured environment is needed for students and they lost that,” Chief Blackey said. “It’s a big deal to lose that amount of time.”

Greg Cole is the principal at Mojave High School and attended the forum, he also described the impact the pandemic may have had not only on students but adults as well.

“We left emotionally at one spot came back in that same spot as we left and it’s not just kids I think it’s adults too. When you look at society in general I think we forgot during the year and a half how to treat people how to participate in society in a way that is kind, that is nice, in a way that treats people with dignity with respect,” Cole said.

The panel also discussed Tuesday morning’s CCSD briefing held by Dr. Jesus Jara and community leaders.

The superintendent outlined the new measures the district will implement to increase safety in valley schools. He was also joined by District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

“We know that our kids are struggling because of the stress, anxieties, and isolation of the pandemic, but violence is not and will never be the answer,” Jara said.