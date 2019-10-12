Parent of special needs child facing off with CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video from a Clark County School District school bus is at the center of disagreement. Parents of a child with special needs are facing off against the district.

The parents claim the district can’t be trusted and they say the video above is one reason why.

This is an incident from May 2nd, on a Clark County School District bus. Another child appears to try to hit Gia blessing with a sippy cup several times.

Gia is a fourth grader who is autistic and non-verbal. The bus driver gets involved, Gia is upset and then minutes later her mother shows up.

“My daughter was screaming no, no, no,” said Tania Blessing.

Her mother reveals she heard Gia in trouble, because she sent her to school with AngelSense — a listening device.

In a May interview, Tania blessing told the I-Team Gia could not return to school with AngelSense because the district claims it violates student privacy. She said CCSD also refused to show her surveillance video from the bus. After our story aired, CCSD did show the family and their attorney video but wouldn’t give them a copy.

The next time they’d see video — at a due process hearing this week. The family is fighting for permission to send Gia to school with AngelSense and for more transparency from the district.

It appears no formal action was taken by CCSD after this bus incident. By law, bullying must be reported by school staff.

The hearing master will likely decide by November. There is expected to be an audit at CCSD. It’s scheduled to start in November. A spokesman says it will include a review of special needs education.