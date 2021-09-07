Parent demands action after shots fired at local high school football game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A local parent is asking Nevada’s governor to intervene after gunfire erupted at a high school football game.

Christopher Wagner wrote a plea to Gov. Steve Sisolak following a fight Friday night at Desert Oasis High School. Video shows CCSD Police officers spraying pepper spray before someone fired six shots into the air.

“We live in Las Vegas, where the largest mass shooting ever happened in the United States,” said Wagner, who has a child at Desert Oasis. “If there is one city that should take this seriously, it should be us. It’s pure luck that someone didn’t get hurt or killed.”

The school district released a statement Saturday afternoon.

“Last night, we had a situation where individuals were involved in an altercation after the football game,” read the statement. “At some point shots were fired in the air. Fortunately, no one was injured. Police are investigating.”

Wagner said the statement came too late and didn’t go far enough.

“What I wanted to see is the principal and superintendent come out and say, ‘We have a major event. It got out of control. We had to use pepper spray.'”

Wagner said that statement prompted his letter to Gov. Sisolak.

“If I can’t trust the school administration for the safety and well-being of my children then who could I trust,” Wagner asked.

CCSD Police said the incident was the first game that involved a fight with a gun of the school year.