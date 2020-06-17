Pardons for minor marijuana offenses OK’d in Carson City

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Minor marijuana offenses — possession of an ounce or less — have been pardoned by the state of Nevada in a unanimous vote today in Carson City. The action does not remove convictions from offenders’ criminal records.

The resolution summarily pardons thousands of persons previously convicted of this crime — a first for the Nevada State Board of Pardons Commissioners.

The Secretary of the Nevada State Board of Pardons Commissioners will create an expedited process for those seeking pardon documents, which will be free of charge and available online, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“Today is an historic day for those who were convicted of what has long been considered a trivial crime, and is now legal under Nevada law,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak, who announced his plan to issue pardons on June 11. “Since the passage of Question 2 in 2016 and the decriminalization of possession for small amounts of marijuana, many Nevadans have had these minor offenses remain on their records, in some cases as a felony. This resolution aims to correct that and fully restore any rights lost as a result of these convictions.”

“Today we took another step toward justice by pardoning thousands of Nevadans for actions that Nevadans decided should no longer be illegal,” said Attorney General Aaron D. Ford. “I’m proud to work alongside Governor Sisolak to make it easier for these Nevadans to get jobs, housing, and financial aid for college. Together, we’re making criminal justice reform a priority across Nevada.”

Prior to January 1, 2017, the possession of one ounce or less of marijuana was a criminal act that could be charged as a misdemeanor, gross misdemeanor, or felony depending on additional factors.

This resolution extends to persons who were previously convicted for possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, and to persons convicted multiple times for this same act.

The resolution does not include records sealing, which is outside the scope of the Pardons Board. As a result, although these pardons forgive the underlying crimes, they do not remove the convictions from the person’s criminal records. During the 80th legislative session, the legislature passed and the Governor signed Assembly Bill 192, which provides a streamlined process for sealing convictions for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. This process is entirely free, and can be navigated without the assistance of an attorney.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.