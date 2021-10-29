Paranormal investigators say Nevada’s a hotbed for hauntings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ghosts, spirits, whatever you like to call them seem to be plentiful in Nevada.

“Nevada has a very high level of paranormal activity,” said Johnathan Isenhour.

He’s part of a ghost-hunting team at Paranormal Voyages and gave 8 News Now a look at their methods and what they’ve discovered across the Silver State.

Nevada is rich in history and misfortunes, starting with miners and continuing with mobsters.

The Crown & Anchor Pub off Tropicana Boulevard is just one of the places paranormal investigators Celia Ramos and Johnathan Isenhour have explored.

“The cash register and everything that was on the table just flies off the table,” an employee told the team.

“We also investigated Madame Tussauds on the Las Vegas Strip,” Isenhour said.

The team said they’ve seen, heard, and even felt spirits at the museum.

Goldfield Hotel in Goldfield, Nevada.

One very well-known haunting spot is the Goldfield Hotel. It’s known as one of the most haunted places in the state — perhaps even the nation.

“It really took a toll on me; the energy, physically, being scratched,” Ramos said.

Infrared cameras, digital recorders, EMF detectors are just some of the tools they have in their arsenal to detect paranormal activity.

And if you’re wondering why ghost hunting usually happens at night?

“The reason we do this is to cut out any contamination from the outside, people, lights. cars going by. Things of that nature,” Isenhour said.

But not everything is spooky. The team at Paranormal Voyages just finished investigating the Belmont Courthouse in Nye County.

“For the most part, it was all positive,” Isenhour said.

The Belmont Courthouse paranormal investigation will be the subject of an upcoming episode on “Paranormal Voyages” on YouTube.

Also, it’s not always buildings with a story, sometimes it’s objects like a doll called Lucy.

This doll is known as “Lucy” and belongs to Isenhour and Ramos.

“We would hear tapping coming from inside the box,” Isenhour said.

“She’s got some crazy energy on her,” Ramos said. “I don’t think it’s so much as negative as maybe mischievous in some way.”

Ramos and Isenhour said it all started out as a curiosity to see if ghosts were real and they believe they are.

“I mean it’s mind-blowing. You think about this. There is something on the other side,” Isenhour said.

The full investigation into the Belmont Courthouse will air on their YouTube channel Halloween night.

The team also does a lot of residential homes in the area. Ramos said there’s a lot of activity in newer developments.