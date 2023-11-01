LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Paramount has announced that not only will it be moving its mountain to Las Vegas temporarily, but fan experiences will come to the Strip during the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Paramount Global, the streaming home of Super Bowl LVIII, is bringing the “Paramount Mountain” to Las Vegas, showcasing a display of popular entertainment series and films in the lead-up to the big game, which is being held on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium.

The four-day-long experience will begin on Thursday, Feb. 8, and will feature 10 different brands from the company’s portfolio, including CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, and more.

During the experience, the “Paramount Mountain” will be built on top of the Mirage Volcano on the Las Vegas Strip.

Those brave enough to summit the mountain will do so through an “immersive FUNicular Experience.” Voyagers will board a gondola ride and ascend the mountain in a “thrilling” simulation, complete with winds and heights.

Fan-favorite Paramount characters will guide guests to and from the Mountain’s peak.

The block-long structure along the Strip will feature “interactive” fan experiences built around Paramount films and series, such as Transformers, Yellowstone, Star Trek, Dora the Explorer, Ghosts, and “much more.”

Explorers of the “Paramount+ Lodge” will get to “traverse through the various realms that embody Paramount’s flagship streaming service.” They will also get a chance to see sneak peeks of Paramount Pictures’ anticipated films.

“Paramount’s ‘Mountain of Entertainment’ in Las Vegas is an exciting, fan-focused physical manifestation of the expansive and popular content from across our portfolio of brands,” Josh Line, executive vice president and chief brand officer for Paramount Global, said.

“Our partnership with the NFL allows us to drive growth and engagement with our brands and creates the opportunity to display the power of Paramount’s broad and beloved hits across every genre at the biggest event in television: Super Bowl LVIII.”

Before the “Paramount Mountain” ever reaches the Las Vegas Strip, Paramount Mountaineers will travel across the county to gather fans and ultimately plant NFL team flags at the base of the peak in advance of the big game.

The cross-country trek is called “Paramount Expedition Vegas: Journey to the Peak” and is set to begin on Nov. 3, in the heart of New York City in Times Square. Nov. 3 marks 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII.

Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast on 8 News Now and streamed on Paramount+. There will also be a kids and family “slime-filled” presentation on Nickelodeon.