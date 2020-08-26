Paraglider missing in northern Nye County

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says paraglider James “Kiwi” Johnston is missing in the northern part of the county.

White Pine County made the initial call on Aug. 23. Johnston reportedly didn’t complete his trip as planned after lifting off from Shoshone Mountain near Round Mountain, Nevada, on Aug. 22.

After Johnston didn’t make contact with the other two pilots for 24 hours, they alerted authorities. His goal was to reach Wendover, Nevada.

A NCSO Search and Rescue team responded to the area of Ninemile Peak, where Johnston last logged GPS coordinates. Nye County teamed up with the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office in the effort, as the search area is near the county line.

Search and Rescue canvassed the area into the early morning with no success, and searched again on Aug. 24. Teams withdrew after unsuccessful attempts to gather additional supplies and formulate a new plan, taking the GPS log and prevailing winds in account.

Civil Air Patrol and reach medical services have also searched, with no success.

The State of Nevada Search and Rescue coordinator is providing additional aircraft for support in the search effort.

NCSO says Johnston’s circumstances and condition are unknown and that the search is ongoing.