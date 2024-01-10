LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Not even the newest technology displayed at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show can tune out the noise of drivers competing to squeeze into the two-lane entrance of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“It takes me maybe like 20 minutes,” a driver told 8 News Now while waiting in traffic, referring to his typically speedy half-mile commute from the strip to the convention center central hall that has now multiplied during CES crowds.

While the 130,000 people expected to attend the center’s largest convention – via car or walking – play a part in the traffic frustration, drivers also point to excavators, concrete dividers, and piles of dirt in the middle of the road.

Paradise Road directly feeds into the already bustling intersection used to access the convention center’s north and central halls. Portions of one travel lane, both north and south, are reserved for equipment staging between Convention Center Drive and Twain Avenue.

This staging leaves one less travel lane when approaching the convention center from the south, which may trickle down and heighten traffic blockages around this intersection.

To the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA), the construction is a necessity. Ground broke in early 2023 to replace underground pipes that a representative told 8 News Now are over 60 years old. They service the hotels, convention centers, and residences in this area.

While the SNWA representative said this construction will wrap by early February, it’s followed by more construction, with the same purpose, further north. That second phase is expected to be completed by early summer.

Taxicab drivers, like the one 8 News Now spoke to in traffic Wednesday, are forced to face the stop-and-go traffic in the meantime, and fear it may impact their check on payday.

“You got to remember, being a cab guy, it’s a flat rate,” the taxicab driver said, referring to how he and coworkers are paid for the miles traveled and not the length of time to do so. “The only other worst time was during the fiasco of the F1 race.”

During that November race, Clark County Public Works told 8 News Now it requested all road work projects to pause around the resort corridor to ease traffic congestion when nearly four miles of streets turned into a race track unavailable to public travel. SNWA said that the request was not made during CES.

SNWA adds all work related to this pipe replacement project is performed at night. The equipment remains staged in the middle of the road because removing them each night would elongate the project’s length.