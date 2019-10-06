“Parade of Mischief” takes over the streets in Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we approach Halloween, our valley weekends are getting spookier. Downtown Summerlin wrapped up its very first weekend featuring the “Parade of Mischief.”

The Holiday Parade is so popular in the winter so they thought “hey, why not have one for Halloween, too?”

“We are causing mischievous mayhem in the streets and we are so excited,” said Halee Mason — Director of Marketing, Downtown Summerlin.

The streets were filled monsters, zombies, werewolves and villains. Even students from some valley schools performed for those who came out.

“They have been working so hard and really putting their heart into their performance,” Mason said. “A lot of kids are from Las Vegas, and they’re performers outside of this so, they really take it to heart and love doing it.”

You can catch the scary fun every Friday and Saturday night from 7 to 7:30 until Halloween.