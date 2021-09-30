‘Parade of Mischief’ returns to Downtown Summerlin on Fridays and Saturdays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Downtown Summerlin “Parade of Mischief” returns this Halloween season.

The frightfully fun, family-friendly parade will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin with mischievous mayhem every Friday and Saturday night in October (Oct. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 29-30) starting at 7 p.m.

The event is free, open to the public.

It takes place along Park Centre Drive.

The parade features local youth, including dancing zombies, ghosts, witches, wizards, wild creatures and a rockin’ skeleton band.

The Parade of Mischief features all local talent. (Bianca Holman / 8NewsNow)

“We cast all local kids for both the holiday and the Halloween parade, and we are just thrilled because we’re able to show off the Las Vegas talent of the local kids,” said Halee Mason, marketing director at Downtown Summerlin.

Downtown Summerlin is also putting on “The Addams Family, A New Musical,” live on The Lawn Oct. 28-31. It’s a spooky family-friendly musical theater production of acting, singing and dancing by local performers ages 12 and up. All showings are free and open to the public.