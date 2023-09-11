LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The spookiest of holidays is around the corner and a family-friendly parade is set to fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin to celebrate.

The Parade of Mischief Halloween Parade will take place every Friday and Saturday night in October starting on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.

Other parade nights include Oct. 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28. The parade is free, open to the public and will take place along Park Centre Drive at 1980 Festival Plaza Drive in Las Vegas.

New to the parade this year will be an alien pod, Cruella de Vil, Hocus Pocus witches, a Día de los Muertos float, along with a fully revamped Addams Family float.

