LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mischief makers have returned to Downtown Summerlin just in time for the Halloween season.

The Parade of Mischief, which takes part every year, will feature some new floats this year. The family-friendly event starts on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

“Parade of Mischief is back and better than ever! We’ve added three themed floats that will enhance patron visibility and add to the overall entertainment value of each performance,” stated Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director, Downtown Summerlin. “In addition to the new floats, we’ve cast over 30 local youth as dancing zombies, ghosts, witches, wizards, wild creatures and more. It’s an event you won’t want to miss!”

The parade is free and takes place at 7 p.m. along Park Centre Drive on the following nights: Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29.