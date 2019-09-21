Para-gliders take flight in French Alps

SAINT HILAIRE, France (REUTERS) — A giant yellow duck, Harry Potter and a storm trooper were some of the brave pilots running off a cliff edge in the French Alps on Saturday. Around 130 pilots from France and beyond flew para-gliders during the ‘Icarnaval’ carnival, a contest awarding pilots with a best costume prize.

The small village of Saint-Hilaire has been hosting a regular paragliding contest, the Icare Cup, since the 1970s. In 1987, the “masquerade contest” or “Icarnaval” was introduced alongside the main event for entertainment.

The Icare Cup began on Thursday and will end on Sunday. Organizers estimate around 100,000 spectators are expected to attend.