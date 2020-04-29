Paper stimulus checks start going out today: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Internal Revenue Service will begin mailing paper checks the week ending April 24. The first round of people to receive checks will be those with an adjusted gross income (AGI) under $10,000.

All single filers, with the exception of those who do not have their tax info on file with the IRS, should receive their stimulus check by the end of June. Head-of-household filers should receive their paper stimulus check no later than July 24, according to The Motley Fool. Married couples with higher income levels, who file jointly could receive their payout as late as the beginning of September.

Find your AGI below to see when your check will be mailed.