Papa John’s Las Vegas offering free pizza

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s two of the greatest words in the English language — free pizza. On Monday, Papa John’s Las Vegas will be giving away 200 free meals to Las Vegas families.

This is happening at the Papa John’s location at 5045 W Tropicana Avenue from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The meals include a large cheese pizza and a Pepsi product two liter.

If you want your chance at a free meal, here’s what you need to do:

Pull your vehicle into the Papa John’s parking lot, pop your trunk and remain in your car.

A Papa John’s employee will then place the pizza and the two liter in your vehicle’s trunk, no questions asked

The first 200 cars to arrive will get the deal.

The process is to stay in accordance with social distancing regulations. Enjoy!