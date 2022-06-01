LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Panic! At The Disco will be making a hometown stop in Las Vegas for the band’s recently announced “VIVA LAS VENGEANCE” tour.

The tour will celebrate the band’s seventh studio album, “VIVA LAS VENGEANCE,” expected to release Aug. 19.

Tickets for the Oct. 21 show at T-Mobile Arena will go on sale June 8 at 10 a.m. Live Nation customers will receive access to a pre-sale from June 6 at 10 a.m. to June 7 at 10 p.m.

$1 from each ticket sold in North America will go to the band’s Highest Hopes Foundation, which supports organizations that advocate support for human rights for communities subject to discrimination or abuse based on gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity.