Panel sheds light on human trafficking in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A panel of experts took some time Thursday morning to discuss human trafficking and what is being done to combat it in Las Vegas. The seminar, put on by Focus Las Vegas, was meant to provide leaders with a variety of viewpoints on community issues to stay informed and engaged.

The panel was made up of Esther Brown — Founder of The Embracing Project, Elynne Greene — Manager of Human Trafficking and Victim Services for Metro, James Sweetin — Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney and Todd Fasulo — Vice President of Security and Corporate Investigations for The Wynn Las Vegas.

The group shared their insights on the state of human trafficking and how everyone can contribute to fighting the issue.