Panel discusses CBD & Cannabis

Local News

by: Lucas Wright

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Experts from across the region came together Wednesday to discuss CBD and cannabis products during the first “Health District After Dark” event. The inaugural event happened at the Public Health Center.

Kristine Vasilevsky, Jennifer Sanders and Shoshanna Silverberg each gave their own uniquely-qualified perspective. Dr. David Orentlicher, Director of the UNLV Health Law Program at UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law served as panel moderator.

The event was free and open to the public. It was sponsored by Walden University and Western Governors University.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories