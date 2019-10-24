Panel discusses CBD & Cannabis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Experts from across the region came together Wednesday to discuss CBD and cannabis products during the first “Health District After Dark” event. The inaugural event happened at the Public Health Center.

Kristine Vasilevsky, Jennifer Sanders and Shoshanna Silverberg each gave their own uniquely-qualified perspective. Dr. David Orentlicher, Director of the UNLV Health Law Program at UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law served as panel moderator.

The event was free and open to the public. It was sponsored by Walden University and Western Governors University.