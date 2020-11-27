Pandemic Thanksgiving: Las Vegas locals, tourists take precautions on Turkey Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just like the rest of 2020, this Thanksgiving is shaping up to be a little different. We spoke to Las Vegas visitors and locals about their plans during this year’s more untraditional holiday.

“Today, my whole entire family is coming over,” shared Zoey Dotson.

Last minute grocery shoppers say this is not the average Turkey Day.

“We are all going to have our masks on, even though we are family, because one of our cousins are sick, and we want to protect her,” Dotson explained.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended small gatherings of two households or less and to consider virtual celebrations.

“Usually, we have a lot of family coming out,” said Greg Kirkland.

People say families are getting together, it’s just not as prevalent or relegated to locals.

“You know, you got to be safe and do what you are asked to do,” Kirkland said. “We want to end this thing, so you have to cooperate.”

Nationwide, millions flew or drove to their holiday destinations, but AAA expected a 10% drop in travel.

Tourists who made their way to Vegas to celebrate Thanksgiving noticed the Strip is different this year.

“Like in Vegas itself, it is still pretty busy, but there is not, like, the shows going on, the clubs aren’t open,” said Maya Smith, visiting from New York.

8 News Now found plenty of visitors at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign today. People say they are happy to still be able to travel.

“Just enjoy the shopping, the casinos and all the things Vegas has,” said Eva Bonilla, visiting from Utah.

As virus concerns linger, many still say they are taking COVID seriously.

“We are taking lots of precautions, and we think it is important to have the masks,” said Isabel Bistue, visiting from Utah.

Paty Olmos of New York shared with us, “We got tested the day before we traveled and are going to test as soon as we get back to New York.”

People are hopeful next year will be different and family can gather like normal.

“Hopefully, with the vaccine they got coming out, maybe it will change that, and we will all be together again,” said Kirkland.