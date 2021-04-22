Pandemic spurs commitment to recycling for some Las Vegans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra time at home during the pandemic translated into greater interest in recycling, according to a survey commissioned by Republic Services.

Las Vegans who responded said they made lifestyle adjustments:

And those package deliveries? They are producing a surge in cardboard recycling — as much as 63% higher in some parts of the country. The U.S. Postal Service saw a 19% increase in package volume last year, but 2020 figures for Amazon, UPS and FedEx are not available.

A nationwide survey by OnePoll indicates stay-at-home pandemic rules increased recycling of:

Aluminum – 17%

Glass – 13%

PET (plastic water bottles) – 7%

Organic waste increased by 20%, creating more than over half a million tons of nutrient-rich compost.

The survey found that 58% of Americans “reevaluated their eco-friendly habits because of the pandemic.”

65% said it acted as a wake-up call to make sustainable choices

41% are working to waste less and conserve more resources

30% have committed to being more careful when it comes to sorting recyclables

Republic Services is using Earth Day as an opportunity to encourage residents to improve their recycling habits. Southern Nevada residents should always recycle aluminum and tin cans, plastic bottles, glass bottles and jars and paper products.