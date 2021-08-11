Pandemic-related supply chain issues to blame for many construction delays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From windows to paint, contractors and home builders are facing shortages of supplies not seen before.

A pandemic-related supply chain issue is to blame for most shortages.

Whether you have a renovation project you want to do at your house or you are building a new home there are delays on windows and flooring.

People in the construction industry say you should expect delays and possible prices changes.

“More recently seen delays for freight and shipping,” says Nick Beno owner of Beno’s Flooring in North Las Vegas.

Beno says his business is facing all types of delays, especially when it comes to the demand for several household items.

“Most hard surface products, your tile, laminates, luxury vinyl planks,” he adds.

Beno also says he has to adjust where he can when it comes to what is available.

“We are telling a lot of the customers we can not guarantee a lot of the pricing longer than 60 to 90 days because of the increase in pricing that has been going on over the year,” he explains.

Currently, the flooring industry is just one area of the construction world dealing with the problem.

“Now I am hearing heater coils, switch plate cover, paint, PVC,” says Nat Hodgson, CEO of The Southern Nevada Home builders Association.

He also adds that for a while lumber was the main problem but now it’s nearly everything else.

The reasons as to why many housing supplies have become difficult to come by vary.

“The story I get on everything that we are talking about here is, oh COVID we had to shut down plants we are trying to get back up again and something that is fact is all the ships off the coast of California.

The issue with supplies can oftentimes mean construction projects get delayed for contractors and home builders.

Hodgson adds, “There is no way around it, some of the builders have pulled back sales a little bit just to know they can put the house in the ground in the next month, only fairness to the buyer on predictability so they can close it is frustrating.

As far as how long the delays will last is unknown.

Beno says if you are building or planning a project, be sure to plan ahead.

He also adds if you are working with a contractor or designer make sure to check the availability of the products you choose and then select those items as early as possible.