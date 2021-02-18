Pandemic projects: Professional tips on how you can add more value to your home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With more time spent at home, a record number of people are undertaking home improvement projects, but how can we make sure they are the type that will pay off down the line?

Many people just want to update their living space and are not too concerned with whether it’s going to be in a future buyer’s interest, but plenty of others are looking for quick projects that pay off.

The traditional value generators still apply — upgrades to your kitchen, bathroom and primary suite.

But more specific to this day and age and circumstance, buyers are really valuing things like turn-key outdoor spaces, dedicated space for home offices and classrooms, and if you are lucky, a home gym. These features are getting significantly more value.

Also, do not overlook your outdoor space.

“Some small cost-effective things, would be adding a little bit of landscaping, getting backyard green, adding some plants along fence line, and spending more money to improve the fencing, and getting a little more privacy could go a long way, painting your patio, improve overall aesthetic and buyers will definitely notice that,” said Erik Bildman. Director of Asset Management at Sundae.com.

Bildman suggests adding a privacy door to a room that does not have one, like a den or dining room, which could give the option of a home office or classroom.