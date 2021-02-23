Pandemic conditions allow southeast Las Vegas valley family to check off bucket list while traveling in RV on the open road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — RVs have grown in popularity, as families are hitting the road more during the coronavirus pandemic. It allows them the freedom to experience something different.

One southeast valley family seized the opportunity to go “off-season” when it was not as busy and make the best use of their time.

“We’ve always talked about going out and seeing the country,” said Bill Reynolds.

Discovering national monuments with their three daughters was initially just a bucket list item for Bill and Kristen Reynolds, but their chance to check it off came a few months into the pandemic.

“We had planned a vacation to Disneyland, which obviously wasn’t going to happen; this was kind of a spur of the moment kind of a thing,” Kristin Reynolds said.

They traveled in the Flying Cloud 27-foot-long Airstream. It made their cross-country road trip a reality, but it also made it a bit intimidating at the same time.

“Before this, the largest thing I had towed behind my truck was a 12- foot boat,”

“It was definitely nerve-wracking; a lot of sleepless nights, ‘how are we going to do school on the road with kids, work, and a baby,” Kristin said.

They did more than manage, plotting a course with stops in Yellowstone, Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona.

Kirsten Joyce, 8 News Now Anchor: “What was your favorite part?”

Evelyn Reynolds, Bill and Kristin’s daughter: “It was probably going horseback riding and seeing all the national monuments and national parks.”

Mary Reynolds, “Bill and Kristin’s daughter: “I liked going to Mount Rushmore and seeing Yellowstone and all of the ‘a-m-i-n-a-l-s,’ her little voice said.

“We were in Yellowstone National Park after a grizzly had klled an elk, still sitting there eating it,” Bill said.

Embracing all that nature has to offer, the Reynolds said they met a lot of families, like themselves, using this opportunity to educate their children.

“We met one family even crazier than us, they bought a travel trailer on Monday, bought a new truck, took off from New York on a Friday, and we met them in Idaho,” Bill said.

Kirsten Joyce, 8 News Now Anchor: “How long were you gone for?

Kristin Reynolds: “Thrity three days.”

Kirsten Joyce: “How do you know that exactly.”

Kristin Reynolds: “It was a long time of togetherness in a very small place. I’m happy we did [it]; little challenges along the way, but it was perfect.”

Their biggest challenges were working in a tiny kitchen and knocking out the schoolwork. The Reynolds say they plan to take off again next month. But this time, they plan to leave the trip a little more wide open and less scheduled.