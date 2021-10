LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A restaurant in Downtown Summerlin offers a discount for all active duty and retired members of the Armed Forces next month.

Pancho’s restaurant says that vets will receive a 25% discount on food, available all day on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Guests much show a military ID will receive a discount on their bill.

Reservations may be made by calling 702-982-0111 or at www.panchosrestaurant.com/vegas.