LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A high school student has been arrested for alleged battery against a staff member, according to school administrators at Palo Verde High School.

This is the third report of a student being arrested at a CCSD school on Wednesday, April 20.

Lisa Schumacher the assistant principal at Palo Verde High School addressed students and parents by email on Wednesday afternoon.

Schumacher added that Clark County School District police investigated and made the arrest.

No other information was released on the student due to privacy laws.

A complete look at the email to parents is as follows.

Dear Parents and Staff, This is Lisa Schumacher, Assistant Principal at Palo Verde High School. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. Today a student was arrested for battery against a staff member. School police investigated and made the arrest. Please know that all CCSD policies and procedures applicable to this situation are being followed. Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters. As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct. I am asking once again that parents and guardians talk to their students about the ramifications of breaking the Student Code of Conduct. If you have any questions or concerns about your student, please contact me at (702) 799-1450. Lisa Schumacher, Assistant Principal at Palo Verde High School

Earlier on Wednesday, two other CCSD schools reported incidents involving student-teacher violence.

The first incident reported, took place in Henderson at Foothill High School, where a student was arrested for allegedly assaulting a teacher. Sources tell 8 News Now the student is also accused of being armed with a knife.

The second incident of the day took place at Grant Sawyer Middle School, where school administrators say a student was arrested for assaulting a teacher.

In both incidents, school administrators were quick to add that the teachers involved were not physically harmed.

These three incidents come nearly two weeks after a female teacher at Eldorado High School was allegedly attacked by a student and found unconscious in a classroom.