LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Palo Verde High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon “out of an abundance of caution,” according to officials.

The lockdown was placed following reports of an individual in the area with a weapon, an initial message to parents and guardians said.

The lockdown was then lifted, a second message said, after police completed their investigation and determined the reports through social media as unfounded.

“This incident serves as an important opportunity to remind our parents and students of safe practices and to look out for each other,” the message continued. “If you or your child notices something suspicious, please notify one of our staff members immediately. Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat through SafeVoice, a school administrator or to law enforcement.”