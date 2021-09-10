Palo Verde High School honors teacher killed on 9/11

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people died when four planes were hijacked. Two of the planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York, taking down the twin towers. One crashed into the Pentagon. Passengers on the fourth plane stopped the hijackers and crashed the airliner into a field in rural Pennsylvania.

President Biden is expected to attend Saturday’s memorials at all three locations.

On Friday morning, the Las Vegas valley paid tribute to the victims killed in the tragedy.

The first ceremony Friday morning was at Valley High School, where the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) paid tribute in front of the school at 6:30 a.m.

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

Related Content Valley High School pays tribute to 9/11 victims in Friday morning ceremony

The Clark County School District lost one of its own in the attacks.

At Palo Verde High School, CCSD held its annual re-dedication ceremony honoring foreign languages teacher Barbara Edwards. She was on the plane that crashed into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

During previous ceremonies, we have talked with one of her longtime friends, Gail Fahy.

“Everything reminds me that she’s still here with us in spirit and I loved her very much,” Fahy said. “She’s just a real special person. She’s still, still my best friend … She’s always in my heart.

Those who knew Edwards say she was outgoing and had a sense of humor.

As a French and German language teacher, she was an advocate for foreign travel.

She was 58 years old.