Palo Verde baseball prodigy, a pathway to success

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Spring sports season was ripped away from high school athletes across the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The senior class of 2020 is full of perseverance that includes a baseball player with a legacy of success in southern Nevada. Josiah Cromwick graduated from a little league legend to a big-time player on the diamond. Four years after being a member of the Mountain Ridge team and a historic postseason run several years ago, Cromwick helped Palo Verde win their only baseball state championship back in 2018.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Jon Tritsch has the story.

