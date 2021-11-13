Palms celebrates 20 years, to reopen under new owners

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A now-shuttered resort in Las Vegas known to many as The Palms would have celebrated a huge milestone Monday but instead, The Palms has been closed since 2020.

The Palms would have turned twenty years old on Monday, which catered heavily towards local residents.

In May, Red Rock Resorts, a unit of Station Casinos, agreed to sell the Palms to San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality (San Manuel Band of Mission Indians) for $650 million in cash.

The deal remains pending due to regulatory approval but is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

The hotel is located just west of I-15 near the Las Vegas Strip and includes a casino, approximately 700 hotel rooms, and suites, multiple casual and upscale dining options, meeting and convention space, a 2,500-seat theater, pool, and spa, other amenities, and Palms Place condominiums.

In 2019, The Palms had a $600 million makeover that included a nightlife theme. Red Rock Casinos was hoping it would cater to not only tourists but locals as well.

The tribe currently owns and operates the San Manuel Casino in Highland, California near San Bernardino.

8 News Now reached out to the new owners about their potential plans for the property.