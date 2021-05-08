Palms Resort evacuated following gas leak; no injuries reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the Palms Casino Resort Saturday night after receiving calls about the smell of natural gas on the 34th floor just after 7 p.m..

Once on the scene, crews made their way to the 34th and 50th floors. It was discovered a broiler on the 50th floor was the source of the odor.

Officials say the gas leak was isolated and exhaust fans were used to remove the odor.

No one was hurt, and officials say the Palms was evacuated before the fire department arrived.

A total of 42 personnel with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the call. Southwest Gas also assisted at the scene.