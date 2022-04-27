LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Palms resort and casino is already celebrating its grand opening.

The doors officially open on Wednesday, April 27 at 9:00 p.m. Hotel guest stays will be available the following day.

On Wednesday afternoon the festivities kicked off with a special tribal drum ceremony and a ribbon-cutting.

The property was purchased in May of 2021 after Red Rock Resorts sold the 703-room Palms to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians in a $650 million cash deal.

It will be the first Native-American-owned casino in Las Vegas.

Following the purchase of the resort, efforts to get the 766-room property ready quickly began.

Since then the crews at the Palms have been ramping up hiring. They tell 8 News Now that 1400 jobs have been created at the resort and over 50% of the hires are former employees.

The Palms will celebrate the opening with a fireworks show on opening night just before 11 p.m.