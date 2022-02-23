LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Palms Casino Resort officially closed at the beginning of the pandemic, but after almost two years it will re-open this spring with new owners. And while there is still no word on an exact date, the community and new owners are ramping up for a grand re-opening.

“We are actively recruiting and hiring for a variety of positions,” Palms Director of Human Resources Mike Wasinger told 8 News Now. “From food and beverage to the casino, housekeeping, hotel operations, security, really all the areas that we have.” In all, the Palms Casino Resort is looking to provide the community with 1,200 new job opportunities.

Daniel Rivas Curiel, who has lived in Las Vegas for 22 years, told 8 News Now, “I have been looking for a new career so I haven’t been working

Robert Gall is looking for an opportunity here in Las Vegas and wants to move from from Ohio. Gall told 8 News Now he is looking to relocate to Las Vegas for a job in technology. “I would like to get on the gaming floor somewhere or behind the scenes,” Gall said. “Any opportunity where jobs are created and added to the workforce is perfect for me.”

Wasinger said even though the property is under new ownership guests will see some familiar places. “We’re excited to bring back a lot of places that guest and team members love like Scotch 80, Prime, and Ghost Bar will make it’s iconic return back”

Hiring events will officially begin Thursday morning.