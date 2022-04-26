LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After being closed for more than two years, the Palms Casino Resort reopens Wednesday. It’s a busy week for the Palms as it prepares to welcome back guests and employees for its grand opening.

At least 50% of the employees who worked at the resort prior to the pandemic are returning to the property including Raul Daniels who is the vice president of event sales and catering. He’s excited to be back on the job.

He’s been planning for the big opening for the past several months. He said guests can expect new food and beverage options as well as the longtime favorite spots in the resort.

He’s been an employee with the resort property for more than 16 years and didn’t hesitate to jump on the opportunity to return to work.

“I didn’t even think twice, this is home for me. This is my family, my second family. The energy is just all around, if you go to the employee dining room everyone is just excited to be back. You see a lot of hugs, a lot of people haven’t seen each other in the last two years. Tears and hugs and just overall excitement to be back,” he said.

He adds, not only is the Palms looking forward to catering to tourists but is also focused on attracting locals back to the property.

A little more than half of the employees are scheduled to come back.

The Palms will open their doors to guests on Wednesday at 9 p.m.