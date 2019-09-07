Palms Casino Resort to unveil “KAOS DOME; Las Vegas’ largest, seasonal, fully enclosed dayclub, nightclub

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s time to kiss being sad about the end of summer goodbye, and say hello to an ‘endless summer!’ Palms Casino Resort just debuted the “KAOS Dome,” Las Vegas’ largest climate-controlled, fully enclosed domed structure.

The dome is expected to create the ultimate seasonal dayclub/nightclub and resort pool. Everything will kickoff, with a performance from Hip Hop star Cardi B on Halloween night and continue into March of 2020.

The 70-foot tall transparent dome, the largest of its kind in the city, will cover the 60-foot “Demon with Bowl” sculpture by Damien Hirst and offer 33,000 square feet of multi-use space on the pool’s west side, including 15 private cabanas, many with their own pool.

The dome was built by Miami-based Eventstar Structure Corp., which specializes in complex engineered modular structures, the custom structure will allow for dayclub and nightclub indoor/outdoor entertainment, a premium weekday resort pool experience for hotel guests, regardless of the weather, and truly unique corporate and private events.

In order, to allow for the installation of the KAOS Dome, both KAOS Dayclub and Nightclub will temporarily go dark beginning on Sept. 15 and will reopen on Oct. 31 with a “Demon Dome” Halloween party, inspired by the movie “Mad Max.””

