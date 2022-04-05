LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the last Las Vegas resort properties to reopen after closing for the pandemic two years ago announced it will welcome back guests later this month.

According to the Palms website, the reopening is scheduled for Wednesday, April 27 with guest stays beginning the following day.

The property is under new ownership. Red Rock Resorts sold the 703-room Palms to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians in a $650 million cash deal in 2021. It will be the first Native-American-owned casino in Las Vegas.

“It’s an honor and privilege for us to welcome everyone back to Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas,” notes San Manuel Gaming & Hospitality Authority Chairwoman Latisha Casas. “We look forward to introducing our guests to the Tribe’s rich history, culture and signature hospitality. We can’t wait to make history together.”

Prior to closing in March 2020, the Palms employed around 1,200 people. Over the past two months, the resort has held job fairs to hire employees for the reopening.

The Palms will celebrate the opening with a fireworks show on opening night.