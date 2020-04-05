Palm Sunday services move online, held without public amid stay at home orders

In this Sunday, March 29, 2020 photo, Rev. Steven Paulikas decorates an altar with palm fronds for Palm Sunday, which will be commemorated virtually this year, at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The global coronavirus pandemic is upending the season’s major religious holidays, forcing leaders and practitioners across faiths to improvise. (AP Photo/Emily Leshner)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Celebrations and family traditions are on hold as social distancing and stay at home orders are in place across the valley.

Typically on Palm Sunday, church parking lots and pews are full, but with coronavirus spreading quickly around the world, Christians have to find another way to worship.

Palm Sunday marks the first day of Holy Week, which is the last week of Lent that precedes the arrival of Easter. Many Christian denominations have their own traditions, like passing out palm branches.

Here in Las Vegas, people are avoiding large crowds at services by watching online.

Central Church streamed a message about peace and understanding in what is a time with unprecedented consequences.

In addition to watching services online, faith leaders also recommend reading the gospel at home with family members.

Across the world, father leaders are taking heed to social distancing measures in order to keep believers safe.

In Vatican City, Pope Francis held a service in an empty St. Peter’s Basilicia with only a few aids and small choir. The ceremony was broadcasted on television.

The Father upheld Jesus in his service. He did not take away the evil that crushed him, but rather strengthened him in his suffering so that our evil could be overcome by good, by a love that loves to the very end. #PalmSunday https://t.co/oHLhN4fXGI — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 5, 2020

In Jerusalem, clergy members, some with masks and gloves, passed out olive branches to Christians on their balconies and at their doorways.