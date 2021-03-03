Palacio family reacts to new evidence in murder case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is a story the I-Team broke earlier this week — video and crime scene photos in the Lesly Palacio murder case.

Right now, Erick Rangel-Ibarra — who is wanted in her murder — remains on the run. His father, Jose Rangel, is charged with helping his son cover it up. He is currently in jail awaiting arraignment Friday.

The family attorney tells 8 News Now it is extremely hard for Lesly’s mother, Aracely, to look at the videos, but understands the importance of them being released, showing new evidence in the disappearance and murder of her daughter.

WE DO WANT TO WARN YOU, THE FOOTAGE IS DISTURBING.

Attorney Ofelia Markarian represents the Palacio family. She says this new evidence shows Lesly was alive before walking into the Rangel house.

Video also shows lesly being dragged out of the house, giving the prosecutor hard evidence. We also see Jose Rangel spraying down the driveway, which again, is more evidence prosecutors can use for his alleged involvement.

As for Lesly’s family, they want the man who is accused of taking her life to stop hiding.

“The message to Erick would be to turn himself in as soon as possible he will get caught it’s just a matter of time the sooner the better for him he can’t run forever it’s impossible,” said Markarian.

Markanian says the video clearly shows what prosecutors allege — that Erick and Jose Rangel are involved with Lesly’s disappearance.

The I-Team’s David Charns reached out to Jose, who is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, for an interview. He declined his request.

8 News Now also reached out to Jose’s lawyer for a comment on the newest evidence and has not heard back.