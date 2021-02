LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A gambler at Palace Station won more than $100,000 on a 20-cent bet early Wednesday morning, hitting 10 out of 10 numbers on a nickel keno machine.

The payout totaled $102,070.98, according to a news release from Station Casinos. The win happened at about 3 a.m., officials said.

And another gambler won $88,157 on a $5 bet, hitting a 10-J-Q-K-A royal flush on a dollar machine. That win came at about 10:30 a.m.

Both gamblers asked to remain anonymous.