Pair arrested in series of Las Vegas valley bar robberies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with three separate robberies at Las Vegas valley bars.

Jack McLaughlin, 42, and Daniela Tito, 38, were arrested Friday at a hotel in the 5700 block of Dean Martin Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The two each face three counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary with a firearm. Police said the robberies began on Nov. 26.

Metro detectives arrested McLaughlin and Tito without incident with the help of K9 and patrol officers. Both were booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Both are scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section by phone at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.