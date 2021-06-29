Pair arrested in MGM Grand disturbance face felony, misdemeanor charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man and a woman are charged with disorderly conduct, accused of causing a disturbance inside the MGM Grand that sent people running for the exits on Monday.

Robert Miles, 33, and Cherrie Johnson, 37, are both in custody at the Clark County Detention Center after creating “a lot of fear” inside the hotel at about 3:15 p.m. Both are described as transients in Metro police arrest reports.

There were reports of someone waving a gun, but police said there was no evidence of that in a tweet less than an hour after the incident. Police nonetheless had to sort out reports “referencing a possible active shooter with multiple shots fired.”

According to the arrest reports, “Officers arrived on scene, slowed the momentum and conducted an investigation. Officers discovered that witnesses of the incident did not see a firearm, no shots were heard, no gun shot victims, and negative footage of a shooting.”

But a review of security video led police to identify the source of the panic.

And…our officers were also relentless in tracking down the suspect who caused the incident. He was just arrested. Still not a shooting but his actions did create a lot of fear, which is unacceptable. He’ll be going to jail for disorderly conduct. #Criminal #Accountability 🚔🚨🚔 https://t.co/O3Y4c4HKYH pic.twitter.com/71sinJnAHU — Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) June 29, 2021

Police said Johnson got into a verbal altercation with two Hispanic male adults inside the MGM, and Miles approached the group and joined the argument. The men began to walk away, and Johnson followed them and appeared to be yelling at them.

Related Content UPDATE: Metro Police arrest suspect in disturbance at MGM Grand

“Seconds later, footage shows the group of Hispanic males and females running away from Miles along with other guests (of) the hotel running away from the area, too. Miles was shown chasing the group with his hand inside a small duffle bag, appearing as if he had a concealed weapon inside of it,” according to the arrest report.

The pair were spotted at about 5:34 p.m. walking down an alley near the Strip and Park Avenue, just northwest of the MGM Grand.

Officers detained them on misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges.

A search of Miles and further questioning led to additional charges when officers found a “silver 1911 style pneumatic gun” inside Miles’ small duffel bag, along with drug paraphernalia including two syringes and a glass pipe. Officers also found a credit card with a name that was partially scratched off.

Miles was charged with three felonies: Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, obtaining or pessessing a credit/debit card without the cardholder’s consent, and obtaining or using the personal ID of another person to avoid/delay prosecution. He was also charged with misdemeanor obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia.

#UPDATE: @LVMPD just sent this to us minutes ago: “Investigating officers can find no evidence that anyone waved or displayed a firearm inside of the casino.” But as you can see, there some emergency vehicles here at the main entrance of the property. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/HDPT6i5jyx — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) June 28, 2021

Johnson, who gave police a different name when they asked for her ID, was charged with one felony: obtaining or using the personal ID of another person to avoid/delay prosecution. She is also charged with misdemeanor obstruction and petit larceny.

She told police the argument started when the men inside the MGM pushed her and took her purse with money in it, but police found no evidence of that in the video.

Miles and Johnson were described generally as “uncooperative,” and Miles refused to answer questions, including about his identity. “I plead the fifth,” he said to officers.