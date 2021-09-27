Pair arrested in fentanyl/opioid distribution investigation in Carson City

Diana Perez, left, and Luis Perez were arrested in the investigation of a suspected fentanyl/opioid distribution ring operating in Northern Nevada and Fresno, Calif. (Nevada Department of Public Safety)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the day a national alert was issued by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) regarding an alarming increase in fake prescription pills, the Nevada Department of Public Safety announced two arrests in a recent investigation into a distribution ring operating in Northern Nevada.

The warrant was issued in an investigation into a suspected opioid/fentanyl distribution ring located in Northern Nevada and Fresno, Calif.

Diana Perez and Luis Perez were arrested following a Sept. 17 search of a home about 2.5 miles from the Nevada Capitol Building in Carson City. The home is in the 1200 block of Sonoma Way.

The two face charges of sales of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (conspiracy), possession of a controlled substance for sales and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jail records show Luis Perez is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6.

