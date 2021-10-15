Pair arrested after pipe bomb explodes in residential complex dumpster

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrested two Oregon men in connection with a pipe bomb explosion in a dumpster at a central Las Vegas apartment complex early Wednesday. The explosion woke up several residents and even knocked a picture off one woman’s wall.

Robert Stice, 48, and Shane Perry, 34, were arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center on several felony counts including felony possession and use of an explosive device to damage property.

Police responded to an apartment complex after a large explosion was reported inside a dumpster located at 4600 block of Koval Lane just before 3 a.m., according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The site is near the MGM Grand Conference Center and Top Golf, just east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Police armor squad and detectives from the Southern Nevada Counter-Terrorism Task Force were called to the scene of the explosion. After the K9 team completed their sweep and the scene was cleared, police found pipe fragments inside the garage.

Police obtained security videos from neighbors. One of the videos showed a Chevrolet Suburban pulling into the complex. Police later found the vehicle at a resort on East Harmon Avenue.

Another surveillance showed the pair coming and going from the vehicle around the time of the explosion. And another video recorded the actual explosion. This ultimately led the Las Vegas Metro Police to arrest the pair.

According to the police report, Stice told police that he was present when the incident occurred and that Perry had detonated the bomb. But on further questioning he admitted that he was the one that lit the fuse and threw it in the dumpster.

According to what Stice told police, he did not know where Perry got and /or made the device and indicated it was already put together “as is.” Stice initially called the device a “firework” but later admitted it was a pipe bomb. Stice also acknowledged that the pair did not want to start a fire in the desert. So they decided to throw it in a dumpster.

Stice apologized for his involvement in the incident.

He also said that he enjoyed fireworks. He said he was curious and interested because “explosions are explosions.”

But he didn’t know it was going to be so loud.

Police said that Perry denied any wrongdoing and said that Stice was behind the whole thing.