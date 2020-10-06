Painting it Forward: Company offers to paint 20 houses for free

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For many struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic, extra projects, like home improvements, have been put on the back burner. However one local company is “Painting it Forward.”

Blue Ape Painting has stepped up to help those in need. The company, which has been open for about a year, allows people to book painting jobs online.

Richard Ethington with Blue Ape Painting said they’ve been looking for different ways to give back to the community and have pledged to paint 20 homes for families nominated by friends or family.

“We are working on identifying people who have either demonstrated tremendous courage like first responders or essential workers or people who have endured heartache or hardship had COVID or lost family members and we are painting their homes for free,” he said.

so far, the company has painted two homes and even done some extra things for families.

“It’s amazing for me. It’s an honor to be part of that experience. For Ruby we were able to present her with laptops for her sons, they were all sharing a Chromebook. Everyone loves that painted house. For Jennifer, we gave her a year supply of diapers,” Ethington said.

If you would like to nominate someone, you can do it at the company’s website. The company wants to keep the paint jobs a surprise for the people who are chosen to receive a free paint job.