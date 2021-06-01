Paid self-parking returns to major Las Vegas Strip resorts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Las Vegas resorts fully open and COVID restrictions gone, paid self-parking is back on the Strip. Some major properties, including all MGM resorts, started charging guests Tuesday.

But there’s good news. If you live here in Vegas, self-parking is free for locals the first three hours at MGM properties; you just need to show your Nevada ID.

Paid parking is also back at The Cosmopolitan, and Caesars Entertainment properties already started charging back in October 2020.

8 News Now asked visitors what they think about these fees.

“It’s something, personally, that I don’t really like,” said visitor Luiz Campaglin. “Normally, I know they make money plenty of ways, through the casino. So, especially during the week, I think they shouldn’t necessarily ask us to pay.”

Visitor Eni Cena told us, “I’d rather park somewhere far and then walk to where I need to be, instead of park for, like, $30.”

So now the big question: Where can you still park for free?

Free self-parking is available for everyone at:

Tropicana Las Vegas

Treasure Island

The STRAT

Sahara

Circus Circus

Planet Hollywood

The Wynn and Encore

The Venetian and Palazzo

Valet parking is also back at most resorts, and it does require payment. At MGM resorts, however, it will be complimentary for certain M life Rewards members.