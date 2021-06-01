Paid self-parking returns to major Las Vegas Strip resorts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Las Vegas resorts fully open and COVID restrictions gone, paid self-parking is back on the Strip. Some major properties, including all MGM resorts, started charging guests Tuesday.
But there’s good news. If you live here in Vegas, self-parking is free for locals the first three hours at MGM properties; you just need to show your Nevada ID.
Paid parking is also back at The Cosmopolitan, and Caesars Entertainment properties already started charging back in October 2020.
8 News Now asked visitors what they think about these fees.
“It’s something, personally, that I don’t really like,” said visitor Luiz Campaglin. “Normally, I know they make money plenty of ways, through the casino. So, especially during the week, I think they shouldn’t necessarily ask us to pay.”
Visitor Eni Cena told us, “I’d rather park somewhere far and then walk to where I need to be, instead of park for, like, $30.”
So now the big question: Where can you still park for free?
Free self-parking is available for everyone at:
- Tropicana Las Vegas
- Treasure Island
- The STRAT
- Sahara
- Circus Circus
- Planet Hollywood
- The Wynn and Encore
- The Venetian and Palazzo
Valet parking is also back at most resorts, and it does require payment. At MGM resorts, however, it will be complimentary for certain M life Rewards members.